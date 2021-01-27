Ed Jones returns to IndyCar after sitting out 2020

“We’re very happy to have Ed Jones back with us. We were sad to see him leave after his first time with us but we’ve kept in touch since," Coyne said. "Ed had a great rookie season at DCR in 2017, which included our best finish of third at the Indianapolis 500. We hope to continue where we left off with him and look forward to a strong season.”

Jones drove the No. 19 for Coyne his rookie year and that seat has yet to be filled for 2021. Alex Palou drove the car as a rookie last season but moved to Ganassi this year.

