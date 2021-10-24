dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
British pop star Ed Sheeran says he's tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates

British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

“Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down.”

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran's official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner's new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”

In Other News
1
Salah hat trick as Liverpool humiliates Man United 5-0
2
The Latest: Non-QBs getting into act with touchdown passes
3
2,000 migrants continue walk through southern Mexico
4
Biden, key senators huddle as Dems drive toward budget deal
5
Hurricane Rick heads toward Mexico's Pacific coast
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top