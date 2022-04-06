dayton-daily-news logo
Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over 2017 hit 'Shape of You'

Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue claimed Sheeran's 2017 hit song 'Shape of You' infringes parts of one of their songs. Sheeran denied he "borrows" ideas from unknown songwriters.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Updated 29 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran has won a U.K. copyright battle over the 2017 hit “Shape of You.’’

The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, had denied allegations that the 2017 song copied part of 2015's “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch.

Sheeran and his co-writers said they did not remember hearing “Oh Why” before the court case.

In a ruling on Wednesday, Judge Antony Zacaroli concluded that Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from “Oh Why″ when writing his smash hit.

“Shape of You” was the biggest-selling song in the U.K. in 2017.

Singer and songwriter John McDaid and co-writer of the Ed Sheeran song 'Shape of You' arrives at the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue claim Sheeran's 2017 hit song 'Shape of You' infringes parts of one of their songs. Sheeran denies he "borrows" ideas from unknown songwriters.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Musician Ed Sheeran walks outside the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, Monday, March 7, 2022. Sheeran denied he "borrows" ideas from unknown songwriters without acknowledgement, during a High Court trial over the copyright of his hit song Shape Of You. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

