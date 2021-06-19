Editor of paper that endured newsroom shooting says goodbye

“Of course, it wasn’t my responsibility alone,” he continued." “Together with a group of very talented journalists and other employees in Annapolis, Baltimore and across Tribune Publishing, we kept publishing.”

The paper published on schedule and won the Pulitzer citation.

The man behind the attack, Jarrod Ramos, had a long-running grudge against the newspaper. He has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible due to insanity. A trial to determine whether he is criminally responsible is set to begin later this month.

Hutzell said he’s not sure what’s next. But he said the buyout represented a chance for something new.

“I came to The Capital in October 1987, and promptly told Managing Editor Tom Marquardt I planned to stay for two years and then join the Associated Press and see the world,” he wrote. "One love of my life, Chara, two kids, two houses, four dogs, two convertibles and one Pulitzer Prize later, it’s clear I had no idea what I was talking about.

"I wish I could say it’s all been grand, and I’m headed off to retirement. But it hasn’t, and I’m not."