Edmunds answers the top 5 questions for new EV buyers

Battery life is determined by how often the battery was exposed to extreme temperatures, how often it operated at high and low states of charge, how many charge cycles it received, and how many times it visited a DC fast charger.

Like your smartphone’s battery, an EV battery’s performance will degrade over the years, albeit much slower. After 10 years, your EV’s battery would have a charge of roughly 77%, according to vehicle data company Geotab.

To alleviate some of this concern, the federal government has mandated that all EV batteries be covered for at least eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. In California and the 14 other states that have adopted its zero-emissions vehicle regulations, the coverage is extended to 10 years.

DOES IT QUALIFY FOR A TAX CREDIT?

Qualifying for an EV tax credit has changed since the Inflation Reduction Act was passed. As of this writing, to qualify for a tax credit, a new EV must be assembled in North America. This gets you a $7,500 nonrefundable tax credit on your 2022 return. Next year, this part of the equation will net you $3,750.

Starting in 2023, there will be price limits on top of the final assembly requirements. Eligible SUVs, vans and pickup trucks will have a price cap of $80,000. Sedans and other vehicles will be capped at $55,000. Yet another requirement looks at the modified adjusted gross income of the buyer. Finally, there is the EV battery component requirement, which states that 50% of the EV components must be sourced, manufactured or assembled in the U.S. or in any country that it has a free trade agreement with. That percentage will go up in subsequent years.

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO CHARGE?

The time it takes to charge an EV depends on its battery size, the speed of its onboard charger (usually rated in kilowatts), and the voltage of where you plug it in. For daily driving and commuting, most people will be able to charge overnight at a 240-volt socket, also called Level 2 charging. It would take significantly longer to charge an EV on a standard 110-volt wall socket. A Level 3 or DC fast charger would be needed for road trips. These high-power stations significantly reduce charging time, and in general, a vehicle can go from a 10% to 80% charge in about 30 minutes.

WHERE AND WHEN ARE THEY AVAILABLE?

Many EVs are available at your local dealership. However, there’s been a shortage of new cars in recent years, and EVs have been hit the hardest due to their complexity. You might need to get on a waiting list or be prepared to pay a premium, as some zealous dealerships have saddled them with accessories or a flat markup.

Startup brands such as Tesla, Lucid and Rivian exist outside the dealer system and sell directly to consumers on their websites. They rarely carry inventory, and cars are often built after an order is placed. Depending on the vehicle model and configuration, it can take anywhere from a few weeks to upwards of a year.

EDMUNDS SAYS: Electric vehicles do have a learning curve and require a bit more forethought about your destinations, but that shouldn’t put you off purchasing one. The more you research and learn, the less intimidating an EV will be.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Ronald Montoya is a senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds.