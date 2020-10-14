Effort to bar LGBTQ discrimination moves ahead in Michigan

Last year, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined with Democratic legislators to renew a push for legislation to add legal protections for LGBTQ people to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Right Act. But legislative committees have not held hearings on the bills.

GOP lawmakers have not embraced such measures, or have insisted that they be paired with a religious objections measure that is opposed by backers of LGBTQ rights.

Twenty-one states prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on sexual orientation and gender identity while another — Wisconsin — bars discrimination against gays and lesbians but not transgender people, according to the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ rights organization.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a landmark federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. Backers of the Michigan measure said it would provide broader protections in local employment, housing and public accommodations.

