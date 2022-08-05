Efforts continue to reach 10 miners northern Mexico

Accidents in such shoestring operations are common because miners work without maps, often with pneumatic hammers that punch into old mine shafts filled with water, he said.

In this case, the miners’ chances of survival are “complicated,” and would depend on the force of entering water, the amount of mud it carried, whether it swept away the wooden supports holding up the shaft’s walls and if the miners could reach a nook with air.

“I thank God because it’s advancing, little by little it’s advancing,” said Elizabeth Vielma Moreno, a relative of one of the miners.

In June and July of 2021, cave-ins at two Coahuila mines claimed the lives of nine miners.

Mexico’s worst mining accident also occurred in Coahuila on Feb. 19, 2006, when an explosion ripped through the Pasta de Conchos mine while 73 miners were inside. Eight were rescued with injuries including serious burns. The rest died and only two of their bodies were recovered.

López Obrador’s administration promised two years ago to recover the remaining 63 bodies, a highly technical endeavor that has still not begun.

Sánchez reported from Mexico City.

Volunteers drain water from a flooded and collapsed coal mine where miners are trapped in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The collapse occurred after the miners breached a neighboring area filled with water on Wednesday, officials said. (AP Photo/Alfredo Lara)

Mexican soldiers move wheelbarrows as they help in the rescue of 10 miners trapped in a collapsed and flooded coal mine in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The collapse occurred after the miners breached a neighboring area filled with water on Wednesday, officials said. (AP Photo/Alfredo Lara)