Eggers offers replacements for South Dakota banned books

“The first question arose when one of the three high school principals sent me an image of a page in one of the books, an excerpt, and expressed concerns about not wanting it in their classrooms,” she said Tuesday.

She said the books were ordered and sent to a warehouse before being distributed to the district's three high schools. Copies of the five books in question were then listed as surplus and marked “to be destroyed.” The Board of Education on Tuesday voted to delay a decision to destroy the books in order to seek legal advice.

Eggers said Rapid City seniors can receive any of the books that were pulled from the high school at no cost to them by emailing Amanda Uhle at amanda@daveeggers.net. He said the books will be shipped to students by independent bookstores.

The other books that the district pulled are “How Beautiful We Were: A Novel" by Imbolo Mbue, which follows a young woman from a small African village who starts a revolution against an American oil company.

Also removed was “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic,” a graphic memoir about author Alison Bechdel's fraught relationship with her late father, and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky, which some schools elsewhere have banned because of its references to drug and alcohol use and sexual content.

The other book removed is the Booker prize-winning “Girl, Woman, Other: A Novel” by Bernardine Evaristo, which follows the lives and struggles of twelve characters, many of whom are Black British women.