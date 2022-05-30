Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artifacts

The Saqqara site is part of a sprawling necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the Giza Pyramids and the smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh. The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1970s.
Egypt has been heavily promoting recent archaeological finds, hoping to attract more tourists to the country. Its tourist sector, a major source of foreign currency, suffered from years of political turmoil and violence following the 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
The sector has recently started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, only to be hit again by the effects of Russia's war on Ukraine. Along with Russia, Ukraine is a major source of tourists visiting Egypt.
Caption
An antiquities employee tries to prevents reporters from getting close to painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 B.C, at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
An antiquities employee tries to prevents reporters from getting close to painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 B.C, at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
Painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 B.C, and a trove of ancient artifacts recently unearthed, are displayed during a press conference by Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
Painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 B.C, and a trove of ancient artifacts recently unearthed, are displayed during a press conference by Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
Painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 B.C, and a trove of ancient artifacts recently unearthed, are displayed during a press conference at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
Painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 B.C, and a trove of ancient artifacts recently unearthed, are displayed during a press conference at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
A reporter films a headless bronze statue of Imhotep, the chief architect of Pharaoh Djoser who oversaw the building of the step pyramid, during a press conference by Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
A reporter films a headless bronze statue of Imhotep, the chief architect of Pharaoh Djoser who oversaw the building of the step pyramid, during a press conference by Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
A reporter films painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 B.C, displayed during a press conference at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
A reporter films painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 B.C, displayed during a press conference at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
Painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 B.C, and a trove of ancient artifacts recently unearthed, are displayed at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
Painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 B.C, and a trove of ancient artifacts recently unearthed, are displayed at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
A reporter films painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 B.C, displayed during a press conference at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Caption
A reporter films painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500 B.C, displayed during a press conference at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: Amr Nabil
Credit: Amr Nabil