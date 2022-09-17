Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees for ships in 2023

The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement on Saturday that it will add 15% to the fees for tankers carrying oil and petroleum products, and 10% for dry bulk carriers and cruise ships.

The authority’s chief, Osama Rabie, said the hikes, which will take effect on Jan. 1, are “inevitable and a necessity.” He blamed booming global inflation rates, which have increased the cost of the waterway’s operations, maintenance, and maritime services.