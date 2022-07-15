Egypt to withdraw peacekeeping troops from Mali, UN says

“We confirm that Egypt, through its Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, expressed its concern at the beginning of the week at the increase in attacks against its peacekeepers who escort the convoys supplying our bases in the center and northern Mali. These attacks have caused the death of 7 Egyptian soldiers since the beginning of the year,” he said in a statement. “We have been informed that as a result, the Egyptian contingent will temporarily suspend its activities within MINUSMA as of August 15.”

The U.N. said that the safety of its peacekeepers is a priority.