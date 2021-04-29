Egyptian mummy was a pregnant woman, not a male priest

Their findings from the Warsaw Mummy Project of years of tests on this and other mummies at Warsaw’s National Museum were published this week in the Journal of Archaeological Science.

“This is our most important and most significant finding so far, a total surprise,” team member Wojciech Ejsmond of the Polish Academy of Sciences told the AP. “It opens possibilities of learning about pregnancy and treatment of complications in ancient times.”

The researchers say the excellent quality of the embalming suggests it could have been performed well before the first century B.C., as it is dated now.