Eileen Gu takes a bad crash in practice, misses Winter X

Gu, who took two gold medals and one silver at the Beijing Games last year, posted on social media that she "had a heavy crash" during a practice Friday, and that results of an MRI showed "a bad MCL sprain, ACL strain and bone bruise."

Gu, who won twice in Canada last week and has not lost a halfpipe contest since early 2021, watched Saturday night's action from the crowd. Zoe Atkin of Britain took the gold. Gu had also been expected to compete in slopestyle Sunday but will sit that one out, too.