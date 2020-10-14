Eilish wins top album at Billboard Awards, Clarkson performs

Post Malone, who will perform later in the show, is the top nominee with 16, including bids for top artist, top male artist, top rap artist and top streaming songs artist. His competition for the show's biggest prize, top artist, include Taylor Swift, Eilish, Khalid and Jonas Brothers.

K-pop all-stars BTS — who currently own the top two positions on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week with “Dynamite" and the “Savage Love" remix, with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo — will also perform. Others set to perform Wednesday include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Sia, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Khalid, Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee, Demi Lovato and SAINt JHN. Country music icon Garth Brooks will be presented the Icon Award from Cher, and rapper-activist Killer Mike will earn the Change Maker Award.

Some of the performances will be live, while others were pre-taped due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's ceremony was originally supposed to take place in April but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Other nominees include Kanye West, who released two gospel albums last year. He is up for nine prizes, including bids for top gospel artist and top Christian artist, while four of the five songs nominated for top gospel song are from West.

Outside of Houston, other deceased nominees include rapper Juice WRLD, who died in December and is currently dominating the charts and streaming services with his first posthumous album “Legends Never Die." He picked up nominations for top rap artist and top rap album for his 2019 release “Death Race for Love.” And EDM superstar Avicii is nominated for top dance/electronic artist and top dance/electronic album for “Tim,” the album he started working on before he died in 2018 and was later completed by his producers and family.

A view of the stage appears before the start of the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

FILE - Whitney Houston performs during the 21st American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 1994. Houston, who died in 2012, is nominated for a 2020 Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic song for “Higher Love,” her platinum collaboration with Norwegian DJ-producer Kygo. She originally released a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” as a Japan-only bonus track on her 1990 album “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” but Kygo’s dance remix of the song became an international hit after it was released last year. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Juice WRLD performs in concert during his "Death Race for Love Tour" at The Skyline Stage at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia. The rapper, who died in December, is currently dominating the charts and streaming services with his first posthumous album “Legends Never Die." He is nominated for two 2020 Billboard Music Awards for top rap artist and top rap album for his 2019 release “Death Race for Love.” (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Owen Sweeney Credit: Owen Sweeney

Nicole Richie appears on stage to present the award for top Billboard 200 album at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Host Kelly Clarkson performs at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello