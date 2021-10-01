dayton-daily-news logo
X

El Salvador police arrest 30 in child pornography case

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
Police in El Salvador have arrested 30 suspects who allegedly shared child pornography photos on the messaging platform WhatsApp

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Prosecutors in El Salvador said Friday police have arrested 30 suspects who allegedly shared child pornography photos on the messaging platform WhatsApp.

An inspection of the suspects’ phones revealed sexual images of children, adolescents and disabled people.

Henri Gutiérrez, the head prosecutor for the township of Zaragoza, said the investigation started in 2018. Gutiérrez said the search extended across much of the country and netted two ringleaders who allegedly used WhatsApp accounts registered to Mexican numbers to share the images.

Those imaged appear to have been distributed to accounts in Mexico and Guatemala, and also as far away as Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Ghana.

In Other News
1
US auto sales slump, stalled by car computer chip shortage
2
US official in Haiti apologizes for treatment of migrants
3
Subpoenas could shed light on how Jan. 6 rally came together
4
Stocks end higher, but not by enough to erase weekly losses
5
Biden at Capitol as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top