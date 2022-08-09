Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races

Loudenbeck and her primary opponents have echoed Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election and sharply criticized decisions made by the commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections. They had argued that empowering the secretary of state would allow voters to hold someone accountable for important election-related decisions.

“Wisconsin voters have taken the first step forward in the effort to restore purpose and respect to the Office of Secretary of State," Loudenbeck said in a statement Tuesday night.

To accomplish their goal, Republicans also would need to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who would block such a move, in November.

La Follette, 81, said he didn’t think primary voters were focused on the issue of who runs elections, but they will be.

“That’s what the election is all about now, ” La Follette said Tuesday in a phone interview. “My message is simple and very clear: I think we in Wisconsin want to keep partisan politics out of the election process the way we have for 50 years."

At a polling location in Ozaukee County's Thiensville, Wisconsin GOP primary voter Franklin Szpot, 42, who works in marketing and sales, said he felt more confident in elections this year.

“I think it’s secure right now. I’m hoping that there isn’t any nonsense that happens," Szpot said. “After Trump lost, I had lost a lot of faith in that, and now I feel it’s kind of coming back with some of these candidates that are on the ballot.”

In Minnesota, Crockett has also called the 2020 election a “train wreck” and accused state election officials of using the pandemic as “cover to change how we vote, but also how the vote is counted.” Simon has defended the state's actions, calling the 2020 election “fundamentally fair, honest, accurate and secure.”

There is no evidence to support Trump’s claims of a stolen election in 2020 or to suggest widespread fraud or tampering with voting machines or ballot drop boxes. Dozens of legal claims made by Trump and his allies after the election were rejected by judges, including ones appointed by Trump.

Indira Neill, 36, of Moorhead, Minnesota, said after casting her primary ballot Tuesday that she was more concerned about voters being manipulated than ballots being miscounted.

“My greater concern is generally things like disinformation campaigns and the spread of disinformation through social media,” said Neill, a college professor who supported Simon. “We know this happened in the 2016 election, and there is no reason to believe these campaigns have stopped.”

Races in Connecticut and Vermont were noteworthy because it was the first time in more than a decade that the seats were open. Both longtime Democratic secretaries of state opted not to seek reelection this year.

In Connecticut, GOP primary voters selected Dominic Rapini and Democratic primary voters nominated state Rep. Stephanie Thomas. Rapini is the former board chairman of a group called Fight Voter Fraud Inc. and has called for tightening ID requirements and cleaning the state’s voter rolls. Thomas opposes additional ID requirements.

“I would like to appeal right now — today — and to all unaffiliated voters, Republican voters who are looking for an alternative to conspiracy theories and the sowing of misinformation, who believe that it’s time to invest in our democracy and make sure that we have the infrastructure to run clean elections,” Thomas said in a speech Tuesday night.

In a statement, Rapini touted his campaign's focus on “safe and secure elections” and pointed to unspecified “systemic failures” in the primary. While there were isolated equipment troubles, there were no reports of any major issues on Tuesday.

“Political insiders like Stephanie Thomas won’t fix these problems — she pretends that they don’t even exist,” Rapini said. “Plainly stated, she is a fraud denier.”

William Simmons, 75, a retired school principal who recently moved from New York to Hartford, Connecticut, said he believes that the claims pushed by Trump and embraced by some secretary of state candidates across the country are “a bunch of baloney.” He said he's confident that elections in Connecticut will be fine.

“I think people are fair and honest, and I’m not worried about my vote here,” Simmons said, adding it doesn’t matter to him whether a Democrat or Republican wins in November as long as it is someone who is "fair and honest and has good morals.”

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Todd Richmond and Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin; Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis; Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut; Wilson Ring in Montpelier, Vermont; Gretchen Ehlke in Thiensville, Wisconsin; and Dave Kolpack in Moorhead, Minnesota, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption FILE- Kim Crockett speaks during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. In Minnesota, the presumptive Republican secretary of state nominee, Kim Crockett, has called the 2020 election a "train wreck" and accused state election officials of using the pandemic as "cover to change how we vote, but also how the vote is counted." (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)= Credit: Glen Stubbe Credit: Glen Stubbe Combined Shape Caption FILE- Kim Crockett speaks during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. In Minnesota, the presumptive Republican secretary of state nominee, Kim Crockett, has called the 2020 election a "train wreck" and accused state election officials of using the pandemic as "cover to change how we vote, but also how the vote is counted." (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)= Credit: Glen Stubbe Credit: Glen Stubbe

Combined Shape Caption FILE - State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, speaks during debate in a meeting of the Joint Finance Committee at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., May 29, 2015. The leading fundraiser among the GOP secretary of state candidates is state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who has reported about $94,000 in contributions. (M.P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) Credit: M.P. King Credit: M.P. King Combined Shape Caption FILE - State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, speaks during debate in a meeting of the Joint Finance Committee at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., May 29, 2015. The leading fundraiser among the GOP secretary of state candidates is state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who has reported about $94,000 in contributions. (M.P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) Credit: M.P. King Credit: M.P. King