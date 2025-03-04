Elissa Slotkin warns of potential recession as Democrats respond to Trump's speech

“For those keeping score, the national debt is going up, not down,” Slotkin said. “And if he’s not careful, he could walk us right into a recession.”

Slotkin spoke from Wyandotte, Michigan, a working-class community south of Detroit, after Trump delivered the longest address to Congress by a president in U.S. history.

“It’s late,” she began, “so I promise to be a lot shorter than what you just watched.”

In his speech, which lasted an hour and 40 minutes, Trump claimed credit for “swift and unrelenting action” in reshaping the nation’s economy, immigration and foreign policy within his first weeks in office. The Republican-controlled House and Senate have done little to check the president’s agenda.

In her rebuttal, which lasted a little more than 10 minutes, Slotkin told Americans that "change doesn't need to be chaotic or make us less safe." Her remarks came as Democrats struggle to settle on a unified message to combat Trump. That struggle was on full display Tuesday night as some Democratic members held placards in the House chamber with various messages. The most dramatic moment came when Texas Rep. Al Green was escorted out after heckling the president.

Slotkin focused on economic issues after Trump's Monday announcement that 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada would begin Tuesday. The move has reignited fears of a North American trade war, which has already shown signs of driving up inflation and stalling growth.

Known for her more moderate politics, Slotkin has not hesitated in the past to critique her party’s messaging when necessary.

“We didn’t do as good a job as we could have at showing what our priorities are,” Slotkin told The Associated Press after the November election. “Our priorities, in my mind, should start with people’s pocketbooks and their kids. And I think the message got muddled for a lot of people, certainly at the national level.”

Her team said she was joined by Marine veteran Andrew Lennox, who recently spoke out after losing his job at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Ann Arbor due to cuts implemented by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, led by billionaire Elon Musk.

The 48-year-old Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, is seen as a leading figure in the party's next generation. She first ran for office in 2018, defeating a two-term incumbent Republican. After redistricting, she consistently won one of the nation's most competitive House seats, earning a reputation as one of the party's top fundraisers. In 2023, she announced a run for Michigan's open Senate seat after Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced she would not seek a fifth term.

