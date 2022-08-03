dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ellen Pompeo cutting back on her 'Grey's Anatomy' episodes

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
Dr_ Meredith Grey will be cutting back her workload next season on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Meredith Grey will be cutting back her workload on “Grey's Anatomy.”

Series star Ellen Pompeo is set to appear in eight episodes of the hospital drama — about a third of the usual per-season number — when the ABC show returns for its 19th season on Oct. 6.

Pompeo is reducing her commitment as she prepares to star in an untitled, limited series based on the real-life story of a tangled 2010 adoption involving a U.S. couple. It's for the streaming service Hulu, a Disney corporate sibling to ABC.

The network declined comment. Pompeo's spokeswoman didn't respond to an email request for comment.

There will be newcomers to help pick up the slack at fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Harry Shum Jr. will be among those joining the show as interns.

Pompeo is one among the few original remaining cast members, which include Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. The series was created by producer-writer Shonda Rhimes, a TV powerhouse whose credits include “Bridgerton” and “Scandal.”

Pompeo will retain her duties as an executive producer and narrator for “Grey's Anatomy,” said Deadline Hollywood, which reported the story Wednesday.

In Other News
1
Idaho's top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban
2
White House: Falling gas prices mean more than OPEC numbers
3
New crypto oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes
4
Brooke Eden learned to love herself after falling in love
5
Castillo, early power send Mariners past Cole, Yankees 7-3
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top