Elon Musk moves ratings as host of 'Saturday Night Live'

Anchor Michael Che reacts to Ostertag's convoluted description of dogecoin as the future of currency with deep skepticism, calling it a “hustle.” Musk in character echoes the sentiment: “Yeah, it's a hustle.”

In prime-time last week, CBS was the most-watched network with an average 4.8 million viewers. NBC had 3.2 million, ABC had 3 million, Fox had 2.3 million, Univision had 1.3 million and Telemundo had 960,000.

Fox News Channel topped the cable networks, averaging 2.1 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.5 million, HGTV had 1.2 million and CNN had 907,000.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” was first in the evening news ratings contest, averaging 7.95 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 6.46 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.86 million.

For the week of May 3-9, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 8.68 million.

2. “FBI,” CBS, 8.06 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.78 million.

4. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 7.224 million.

5. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.221 million.

6. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.09 million.

7. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.64 million.

8. “911,” Fox, 5.91 million.

9. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.87 million.

10. “American Idol,” ABC, 5.74 million.

11. “Chicago P.D.," NBC. 5.69 million.

12. “The Voice,” NBC, 5.64 million.

13. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.60 million.

14. “Bull,” CBS, 5.53 million.

15. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 4.89 million.

16. “Mom,” CBS, 5.29 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.19 million.

18. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.11 million.

19. “Magnum, P.I.,” CBS, 5 million.

20. “NCIS: new Orleans,” CBS, 4.96 million.

This image released by NBC shows host Elon Musk with his mother Maye as he delivers his opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live" in New York on May 8, 2021. (Will Heath/NBC via AP) Credit: Will Heath Credit: Will Heath