Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected

Musk attorney Alex Spiro contended the SEC is using the settlement and “near limitless resources” to chill Musk’s speech. It says that Musk signed the settlement when Tesla was a less mature company and SEC action jeopardized the company’s financing.

He also alleged that the subpoena from the SEC is illegal, and that the agency can’t take action about Musk’s tweets without court authorization.

But in a 22-page ruling, Liman wrote that Musk's claim that economic duress caused him to sign the settlement is “wholly unpersuasive.”

Even if Musk was worried that litigation with the SEC would ruin Tesla financially, “that does not establish a basis for him to get out of the judgment he voluntarily signed,” Liman wrote.

The judge also said the argument that the SEC had used the settlement order to harass Musk and launch investigations was “meritless.”

“Musk could hardly have thought that at the time he entered the decree (settlement) he would have been immune from non-public SEC investigations,” Liman wrote. “It is unsurprising that when Musk tweeted that the was thinking about selling 10% of his interest in Tesla ... that the SEC would have some questions."

A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from Spiro about whether Musk will appeal Liman's order.