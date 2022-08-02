Elon Musk's tech allies miffed about Twitter subpoenas

San Francisco-based Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware in an attempt to get him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a deal Musk is trying to get out of. According to a report from The Washington Post, Twitter's legal team on Monday asked for information about a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Musk in a wide-ranging subpoena. Twitter declined to comment.

According to the Post, the subpoena includes “extensive requests for communications, including 'checklists, timelines, presentations, decks, organizational calls, meetings, notes, recordings' related to the deal’s financing.'"