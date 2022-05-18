Elton John doc ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ lands at Disney

Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ said Wednesday that the film, entitled “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years that Made His Legend,” will serve as the definitive and official feature on John’s life and career. Including unseen archival footage, new interviews and a present day look at him and his family, it’ll culminate with his final North American show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this November.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker R.J. Cutler, who most recently directed the Billie Eilish documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” is directing the film alongside producer and director David Furnish, who is married to John. Furnish also directed the 1997 Elton John documentary “Elton John: Tantrums & Tiaras” and produced the Hollywood biopic “Rocketman.”