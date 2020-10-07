Elvis Presley's late grandson laid to rest at Graceland

Graceland officials said in a statement that Benjamin Storm Presley Keough has been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Elvis Presley's former home, which is a museum and a tourist attraction in Memphis.

Keough, 27, was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Keough died in a suicide in July in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined.