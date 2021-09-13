Elysee Palace intrigue: ex-Macron security aide on trial

An initial investigation was opened when a photo showed Benalla with a gun at his hip while serving as a security aide for Macron during his presidential campaign in 2017. It is for the illegal carrying of a firearm that Benalla risks seven years in prison if found guilty.

Benalla is being tried with three other people, two of them police officers who shared with him video-surveillance images showing him dealing blows to a demonstrator. The tip-off is a violation of professional secrets.

Hundreds of violent demonstrators had invaded the traditional May 1 march by unions when Benalla moved into action in a small Left Bank square. ‘’It was war,’’ Benalla told investigators, insisting that as an observer he had no intention of acting violently but intervened because it was his duty as a citizen.

Benalla was initially given a 15-day suspension from his job before returning and heading security for the France team’s victory parade down the Champs-Elysees Avenue on Bastille Day after winning the world championship. He was placed under investigation later in July and, amid public outcry, fired from his job at the presidential palace.