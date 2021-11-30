EMA chief says EU is ready to deal with new omicron variant

The highest intensity of the omicron variant has been reported in and around the South African cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria. Cooke said that the European makeup of an older population and higher vaccination levels would make for a different situation altogether.

Cooke said that it was important to assess “the cross-neutralization” of the vaccines to see if they do provide protection against the new variant. “That’s a process that takes about two weeks.”

So far, the vaccines have been able to deal with all variants they came across, she said. She added that if there was a need to adapt the vaccines, "I want to assure you that we’re working with the companies and with other regulators to make sure that we’re as prepared and ready as possible.”

“Were there a need to change the existing vaccines, we could be in a position to have those approved within three to four months,” she said.

Caption Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Emer Cooke speaks during an Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) Committee at the European parliament in Brussels, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021. Cooke gave an update on the situation around COVID-19 vaccines, including reviews, authorizations for pediatric use and boosters, as well as recent developments in COVID-19 therapeutics and the general epidemiological situation in the EU. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Caption Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Emer Cooke speaks during an Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) Committee at the European parliament in Brussels, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021. Cooke gave an update on the situation around COVID-19 vaccines, including reviews, authorizations for pediatric use and boosters, as well as recent developments in COVID-19 therapeutics and the general epidemiological situation in the EU. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Caption Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Emer Cooke speaks during an Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) Committee at the European parliament in Brussels, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021. Cooke gave an update on the situation around COVID-19 vaccines, including reviews, authorizations for pediatric use and boosters, as well as recent developments in COVID-19 therapeutics and the general epidemiological situation in the EU. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Caption Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Emer Cooke speaks during an Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) Committee at the European parliament in Brussels, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021. Cooke gave an update on the situation around COVID-19 vaccines, including reviews, authorizations for pediatric use and boosters, as well as recent developments in COVID-19 therapeutics and the general epidemiological situation in the EU. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert