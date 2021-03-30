Embattled Central African Republic president begins 2nd term

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier this year that Central African Republic is now at “a critical juncture."

The mineral-rich country has faced deadly intercommunal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power and forced Bozize from office.

Mostly Christian anti-Balaka militias later fought back, also targeting civilians in the streets. Untold thousands were killed, and most of the capital's Muslims fled the capital in fear of their lives.

The country saw a period of relative peace in late 2015 and 2016, but violence then intensified once again. A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups aimed at ending years of fighting was signed in February 2019.

But violence blamed on CAR’s former president, Bozize, and his allies has thrown the agreement into doubt. The latest clashes erupted after the constitutional court rejected Bozize’s candidacy to run for president in December.

In January, rebels tried to seize the capital but were repelled by security forces after intense fighting on the city’s outskirts.

Central Africa Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera sits during his inaugural ceremony in Bangui Tuesday March 30, 2021. Touadera is being sworn in for a second term amid mounting threats to his presidency.(AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

Supporters cheers for Central Africa Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra during his inaugural ceremony in Bangui Tuesday March 30, 2021. Touadera is being sworn in for a second term amid mounting threats to his presidency.(AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

Mouvement Coeurs Unis (MCU) supporters attend Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra's inaugural ceremony in Bangui Tuesday March 30, 2021. Touadera is being sworn in for a second term amid mounting threats to his presidency.(AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

A Mouvement Coeurs Unis (MCU) militant undergoes Covid-19 protocol to enter the National Assembly for Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra's inaugural ceremony in Bangui Tuesday March 30, 2021. Touadera is being sworn in for a second term amid mounting threats to his presidency.(AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera raises his hand as he is being sworn in for a second term in Bangui, Tuesday March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant