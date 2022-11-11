Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy

FTX Trading said in a press release Friday that CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned. FTX also said Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research hedge fund is among the entities filing for Chapter 11 in Delaware.

On Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission were looking into FTX to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed. The person could not discuss details of the investigations publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.