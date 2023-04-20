X

Embiid gets flagrant, no ejection for groin kick to Claxton

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 22 minutes ago
Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was given a flagrant foul but not ejected early in Game 3 against Brooklyn after kicking Nets center Nic Claxton in the groin

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was given a flagrant foul but not ejected early in Game 3 against Brooklyn on Thursday night after kicking his leg up toward Nets center Nic Claxton's groin.

Claxton had just dunked and Embiid fell to the court after fouling him. Claxton then slowly stepped over Embiid, who kicked up his leg before players from both teams rushed in.

After a video review, Embiid was given a flagrant foul 1. The more severe flagrant 2 would have triggered an automatic ejection.

Nets fans booed after the decision, angry that the two-time scoring champion was not thrown out. Golden State's Draymond Green was ejected from Game 2, then suspended for Game 3, of the Warriors' series against Sacramento after stepping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Claxton was given a technical foul for stepping over Embiid.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker
2
Tennessee Republican lawmaker resigns after ethics violation
3
Anger at new retirement age fuels further protests in France
4
California to meet 100% of water requests thanks to storms
5
Anti-abortion group blasts Trump over federal ban comments
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top