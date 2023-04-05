Embiid scores 52, leads 76ers past Celtics 103-101

James Harden had 20 points and 10 assists.

White scored 26 points for the Celtics and Tatum had 19. The Celtics fell to 9-4 this season without Jaylen Brown, the team's second-leading scorer who got the night off with a back injury.

Embiid responded to the chants that rained down on him by playing early like a one-person show. Embiid got the 50-point effort going from the jump and made 6 of 7 from the floor and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for 18 points in the first quarter. The rest of the team missed 8 of 12 shots and did not attempt a free throw.

As the season winds down, the same questions loom for the Sixers just as they did at the start of the season: Can Embiid and Harden stay healthy in the playoffs? Both are battling nagging injuries; Embiid, his right calf, and Harden, a sore left Achilles tendon. The second, perhaps more pressing one: Who will step up and join Embiid and Harden as consistent playoff performers?

Without the help needed from Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and some production off the bench, the Sixers could be doomed to yet another 50-win, second-round exit this season. The Sixers haven’t advanced to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001 and another early flameout this season could lead to an offseason of upheaval in Philly.

Not if Embiid can help it.

The Celtics are trying to wrest the No. 1 seed in the East from Milwaukee while the 76ers are pretty much locked in for the third seed.

RIVALRY GAME? RIVALRY GAME!

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla brushed aside a suggestion the 76ers were a rivalry game.

“It's not a rivalry game for me in the sense of, I just want to win,” Mazzulla said.

Oh. Well, in his defense, it's his rookie year on the bench. Even Doc Rivers had to learn early in his tenure when he coached Boston how much the game meant to each city. Rivers said after one early loss in Philly, he gave broadcaster Tom Heinsohn a ride from the airport. The late Celtics great had some stern advice for Rivers.

“Don't ever lose to Philly again,” Rivers said with a laugh. “He never said anything like it to me. I was new to it. It wasn't a rivalry for me at the time. I kind of got the message that these two cities like beating each other.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: Hit 15 3-pointers.

76ers: Embiid's 24 points in the first half gave him 2,134 on the season, the most for an NBA center since Shaquille O'Neal scored 2,344 for the Lakers in 1999-2000.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Toronto on Wednesday.

76ers: Play their home finale Thursday against Miami.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP