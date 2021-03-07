Embiid, Simmons to miss All-Star Game over contact tracing

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the contact was with a barber who is regularly tested for COVID-19 and often works with Embiid and Simmons. Both Embiid and Simmons saw the barber in recent days before traveling to Atlanta and have continued to test negative, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because those details were not released publicly.

In past cases where contact tracing has detected an issue, players have been cleared when the suspected positive person’s subsequent tests have come back negative for COVID-19.

“Participation for other All-Stars and members of the 76ers coaching staff in Atlanta is not affected because they were not exposed to the individual in Philadelphia," the NBA said.

The Athletic and ESPN first reported that Embiid’s and Simmons’ status were in doubt for Sunday’s game.

Many NBA players have missed several days this season after contact tracing issues, which means a player has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA goes through a process of determining if a player has been exposed; it can take a day or more before determining how long — or if — the player must quarantine and be away from his team.

Philadelphia, which entered the break with the best record in the Eastern Conference, opens the season's second half on Thursday in Chicago.

