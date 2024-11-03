Embiid verbally confronts, then shoves, Philadelphia reporter. NBA is investigating

Embiid took issue with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who mentioned the All-Star center's late brother and his son — both named Arthur — in columns questioning Embiid's professionalism and effort not being in shape after playing in the Paris Olympics. Embiid has yet to play for the 76ers this season.

As reporters entered the locker room to talk to players, Embiid stood and confronted Hayes.

“The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I'm going to have to ... live with the consequences,” Embiid said to Hayes.

Embiid continued, with several instances of profanity in the next few sentences. Hayes offered an apology, which Embiid did not want. “That’s not the f——— first time.” Embiid said.

Embiid later said that he doesn't care what reporters say. “But you do,” Hayes answered.

Embiid appeared to get louder at that point, and not long afterward pushed Hayes on the shoulder while the team’s public relations chief got between them. Another PR person moved Tyrese Maxey’s interview to the hallway outside the locker room, trying to clear reporters.

At the same time, a team security person asked the media not to report on what had happened. Embiid yelled over the security guard.

“They can do whatever they want,” Embiid said. “I don’t give a s—-.”

Embiid had called Hayes out in a press conference following practice on Friday at the team’s training facility, referring to him as “Marcus, whatever his name is” and questioning critics of his prolonged absence.

Hayes recently wrote a story saying that Embiid disrespects the 76ers and the game, and that the team should consider giving fans refunds when Embiid doesn't play.

“I’ve done way too much for this … city to be treated like this, done way too ... much,” Embiid said Friday. “I wish I was as lucky as other ones, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not trying and I’m not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I’m gonna be here pretty soon.”

Hayes was not at the practice on Friday. It remains unclear when Embiid will play, and the NBA probe will determine if disciplinary action is warranted.

