Emhoff to host Jewish leaders for discussion of antisemitism

Emhoff, in his response at the conference, said he did not want this type of sentiment to “feel normal.”

“I don't want people to think, ‘Well, it’s just words,'” he said. “We have to all step up and speak out about this as leaders in your communities. So as long as I have this microphone, I'm going to keep speaking up, speaking out, and again, not just about antisemitism but about hatred and bringing everyone else together.”

“This is not OK. It's not OK,” Emhoff continued. “We cannot be silent. We gotta push back. We gotta speak up. And we cannot make this normal. We cannot.”

The White House did not announce on Monday which Jewish leaders will participate in the roundtable.

White House officials, including senior presidential advisers Susan Rice and Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Deborah Lipstadt, special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, were slated to join.