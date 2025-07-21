Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA, AP source says

Breaking: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 'Cosby Show' actor, dies at 54 in Costa Rica drowning

Belgium's Emma Meesseman, center, tries to score against Spain's Andrea Vilaro, during the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 final match between Spain and Belgium at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus near Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Meesseman, the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP who last played in the league in 2022, is joining the New York Liberty, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The timing of the arrival of the 32-year-old from Belgium in the U.S. will be determined by how long it takes to get her visa, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

ESPN first reported Meesseman's decision.

The two-time All-Star, who helped the Washington Mystics win the 2019 title, has been focused on leading the Belgium national team since her last season in the WNBA, which she spent with the Chicago Sky. Meesseman played with Natasha Cloud, whom New York acquired in the offseason, in Washington when the Mystics won their championship six years ago.

Meesseman helped Belgium win the EuroBasket title last month to qualify for next year's World Cup.

She joins a stacked New York team with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu that won its first championship last year. The 6-foot-4 forward also considered Minnesota and Phoenix. The Liberty currently sit second in the standings, 3 1/2 games behind the Lynx.

Meesseman has dominated overseas in her time away from the WNBA. She was named the EuroBasket MVP twice in the past three years. And she helped Belgium reach the medal round at the Paris Olympics before it lost to France in overtime in the semifinals and then Australia in the bronze-medal game.

New York signed Australian forward Stephanie Talbot earlier Monday. She was waived by Golden State last week.

Belgium's Emma Meesseman, centre, tries to score against Spain, during the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 final match between Spain and Belgium at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus near Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

