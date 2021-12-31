Emma Raducanu honored by queen in annual New Year's list

She was one of several sports personalities to be honored by the queen, with married cycling duo Laura and Jason Kenny awarded a damehood and knighthood, respectively, after breaking yet more records at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jason Kenny became Britain’s most successful Olympian as he won his seventh gold to move clear of former teammate Chris Hoy, while Laura Kenny extended her own record as the nation’s most successful female by collecting her fifth gold and a silver medal.

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and Chelsea Women coach Emma Hayes were both made an OBE, or Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Other Olympic champions honored with an OBE included diver Tom Daley and gymnast Max Whitlock, as well as seven-time Paralympic gold medalist Hannah Cockroft.

