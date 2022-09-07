dayton-daily-news logo
X

Emmanuel Sanders retires after 12-year career in NFL

Nation & World
By ARNIE STAPLETON, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after a 12-year career that included three Super Bowl appearances and a win in Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement Wednesday after a 12-year NFL career that included six season in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

Sanders started his career in Pittsburgh in 2010 and joined the Broncos as a free agent in 2014. He posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Denver, where he caught 101 passes and nine TD receptions in 2014.

Sanders played in three Super Bowls, with the Steelers, Broncos and 49ers, who acquired him from Denver in 2019.

He played for the Saints in 2020 and the Bills in 2021.

He finished his career with 704 receptions for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns in the regular season and another 52 catches for 622 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Man charged with killing Memphis jogger held without bond
2
Why was suspect in Canadian stabbing rampage on the streets?
3
Putin: Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
4
Fed's Brainard: Rates to rise higher, stay elevated longer
5
Major League Baseball Players Association joins AFL-CIO
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top