Emotional tribute to `Johnny Hockey' as Meredith Gaudreau announces Blue Jackets' first draft pick

“I just wanted to take this time to thank every single team and every single fan base for your support for my family this past season,” Gaudreau said. “It’s truly an honor to be here, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you.”

Gaudreau then said the Blue Jackets were taking Jackson Smith, who later called it a surreal experience. Smith on a video call with reporters added he was grateful to be part of the poignant scene.

"It was incredible," Smith said. “Just to see the support in the stands, in the crowd, for the Gaudreau family, it was an incredible moment, so to be picked right after that felt even extra special for me.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL