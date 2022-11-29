England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup

Rashford scored twice and Foden added the other as England changed up its attack and beat Wales 3-0 Tuesday at the World Cup to advance to the round of 16 at the top of Group B.

“Moments like this, this is what I play football for. The biggest moments, the best moments," said Rashford, who came off the bench in the first two matches in Qatar. "I’m happy we are going through to the next round of the tournament because I have massive ambitions for this team and I think we can play even better than we did today.”