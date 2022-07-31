England, Germany name unchanged teams for Euro 2022 final

Lineups:
England: Leah Williamson (captain), Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps, Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Ellen White.
Germany: Alexandra Popp (captain), Jule Brand, Sara Däbritz, Merle Frohms, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin-Julia Hendrich, Svenja Huth, Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf, Felicitas Rauch.
___
Supporters pack Wembley Way as they arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Credit: Daniel Cole
England, center, and Germany, left, supporters cheer on the stands before the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Supporters arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Credit: Daniel Cole
An England fan watchs from the stands before the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)
England's manager Sarina Wiegman, right, smiles while taking a walk on the pitch after arriving at the stadium for the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
