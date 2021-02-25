England minorities: Higher COVID-19 cases, fewer vaccinated

The findings are based on a study of more than 154,000 people who tested themselves between Jan. 26 and Feb. 8 using a home finger prick test. Participants also answered questions about their willingness to be vaccinated.

The study found that 13.9% of the population had antibodies either from infection or vaccination. Antibody prevalence in unvaccinated individuals was highest among Blacks, 22.1%, and Asians, 20%.

Rokhsana Fiaz, mayor of the London borough of Newham, said issues surrounding poverty, unequal access to health care and the concerns of ethnic minorities were well known at the start of the pandemic and should have been factored into the mass vaccination program from the beginning.

While the British government has so far focused on large-scale vaccination sites, Fiaz called for a “hyper-local” strategy to reach more people. Newham, a borough where Black, Asian and other minority communities make up 72% of the population, is now having trials offering vaccinations through local pharmacies and religious groups, she said.

“In order to address the challenges and the risks for communities from certain minority ethnic groups, we’ve got to address those fundamental issues of deprivation, inequality and poverty,” Diaz told the BBC. “And we’ve got to be able to address issues of health inequity that have been long-standing features in this country.”

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Year 11 students in the canteen during a visit to Accrington Academy in Accrington, England, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, as they prepare for the return of all pupils on March 8. (Anthony Devlin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Anthony Devlin Credit: Anthony Devlin

