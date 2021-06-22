England players Mount and Chilwell to isolate at Euro 2020

“I don’t want to cause a drama for Scotland, but, if you’re all in the dressing room together, where does everything stand?” England coach Gareth Southgate said Monday. “I don’t know is the honest answer to that. Our medical people are dealing with all of this.”

Mount and Chilwell will be able to train individually away from the rest of the England team at their St. George’s Park base, where the rest of the squad is due to return after playing the Czech Republic.

All England players came back with negative PCR tests on Sunday and lateral flow tests on Monday.

Mount has established himself an integral part of Southgate's plans, starting in 10 of the last 12 England games. The only matches the 22-year-old midfielder missed were the Euro 2020 warm-up matches as he rested following Chelsea's Champions League title win.

Chilwell was an unused substitute against Scotland. The left back has yet to play at Euro 2020.

___

England's Mason Mount, right, and England's Ben Chilwell, left, during a team training session at Tottenham Hotspur training ground in London, Monday, June 21, 2021 one day ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match against Czech Republic. After a positive test for Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been told to self isolate following "interaction" with Gilmour during England's 0-0 draw with Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Scotland's Billy Gilmour waves to the fans after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland, at Wembley stadium, in London, Friday, June 18, 2021. The match ended 0-0. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP) Credit: Facundo Arrizabalaga Credit: Facundo Arrizabalaga