England sees no need for further restrictions - for now

“We know that admissions and occupancy are increasing significantly at the moment – we’re not seeing that same jump in beds requiring ventilation, which is pleasing, and almost certainly a function of both the nature of omicron and our successful booster program,’’ he said.

While number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in England has more than doubled over the past two weeks, the number of patients in mechanical ventilation beds has remained relatively stable, according to the latest government statistics.

There were 14,210 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across England on Jan. 3, the highest number since Feb. 20. By contrast, there were 777 people on ventilators, a figure that has remained steady for the past six weeks.

But soaring infection rates are putting pressure on the National Health Service, schools and businesses across the country as workers are forced to stay home after testing positive for COVID-19 or having close contact with someone who has. On Tuesday, Blackpool NHS Trust was the latest to declare a critical incident due to demand and staff shortages.

“Because of the pressures the trust is under, we have made the decision to declare an internal critical incident which means staff across the trust will be working together today to take actions immediately to attempt to alleviate the pressure we are under,'' said Natalie Hudson, the CEO of the trust.

Government agencies are considering whether the military should be called in to help the NHS.

The government has already pledged to rush air ventilation units and COVID-19 test kits to schools to ensure they can reopen on time. Secondary school students in England will be required to wear face masks as they return to classes.

Johnson last month re-imposed mask requirements in shops and required those going to night clubs and other large public events to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. He also accelerated the national booster program after studies showed two doses of vaccine weren’t enough to protect against omicron.

Across Britain, almost 60% of people 12 and over have received a booster vaccine.

“We believe this is the right course,” Blain said.

Caption A pedestrian passes a COVID testing facility that has been set up at St.George's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The NHS is expected to come under increasing pressure over the next few weeks from the Omicrom virus variant. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Caption Overflowing bins await collection by refuse workers after coronavirus related staff shortages, in the Walton area of Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Jan. 4 2021. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne

Caption A pedestrian passes a COVID testing facility that has been set up at St.George's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The NHS is expected to come under increasing pressure over the next few weeks from the Omicrom virus variant. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth