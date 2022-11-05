England's coach encourages gay soccer players to come out

Gay rights have become an issue for the World Cup since same-sex relations are criminalized in the conservative Gulf nation.

England will wear the "OneLove" anti-discrimination captain's armband at the World Cup.

At least 10 European nations committed to promote inclusion and campaign against discrimination this season and eight of them have qualified for Qatar.

Southgate was asked if the armband initiative will be enough to raise awareness about human rights issues in Qatar, with the treatment of migrant workers who built venues for the World Cup a decade-long controversy.

“We need to be realists about the goals we want to achieve,” the coach said. “I’ve been to Qatar three times and all the workers have told me clearly that they want the World Cup because it’s a vehicle for change.

“We need to respect a country with a different culture, religion and traditions. But at the same time we have the responsibility and the possibility to shed light on aspects that can be improved. That could make a big difference.”

England plays Iran in its opening match in Qatar on Nov. 21 before also facing the United States and Wales in Group B.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports