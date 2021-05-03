English FA opens inquiry to assess Super League sanctions

The Super League would have been a largely closed competition with 15 founding clubs guaranteed entry every season without having to qualify as is currently the case for the UEFA-run Champions League through domestic league placings.

The Premier League said it has now “prepared a series of measures to enshrine the core principles of the professional game: an open pyramid, progression through sporting merit and the highest standards of sporting integrity. These measures are designed to stop the threat of breakaway leagues in the future.”

They include making club owners sign a charter “committing them to the core principles of the Premier League" with breaches leading to “significant sanctions.”

Anger over the rebellion has seen protests in recent weeks at Chelsea, Arsenal and, on Sunday, at Manchester United, which tipped into violence and led to the game against Liverpool being postponed.

“The fans have played a vital and impactful role in helping to stop the European Super League from happening, and we understand their frustrations," the FA said. "However, we cannot condone the violent and criminal behavior that took place before the scheduled Manchester United vs Liverpool match, which the FA is now investigating.”

