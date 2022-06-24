English tied for early Friday lead at Travelers Championship

“The toughest thing is walking and playing,” he said. “I mean, I feel like back home I can go hit a bunch of balls on the range, but up and down these hills and being on your feet for five or six hours is the toughest part. It’s getting better and better, and I feel like the more I play competitive rounds out here, it’s just going to get stronger.”

First-round co-leader J.T. Poston followed up his 62 with a 70 to fall a shot behind the leaders, with a group that included Seamus Power and K.H. Lee.

Poston will play on the weekend for the first time in his five Travelers appearances after missing the cut in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. He also had missed the cut in six of his last 10 tournaments.

Rory McIlroy, who also shot 62 Thursday, was among those teeing off later Friday afternoon.

