Epicenter is 6-5 favorite for Preakness without Rich Strike

This time, Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter, who drew the No. 8 post, and fourth-place finisher Simplification, are the only horses back for the Preakness from the Derby, which Rich Strike won with a furious charge down the stretch.

Simplification is 6-1 and drew the rail spot with the No. 1 post position and jockey John Velazquez set to ride.

“At first I thought, not good, but Johnny V is so smart,” trainer Antonio Sano said. “He’ll make the decision if he wants to take the option outside.”

Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath is the third betting choice on the morning line at 9-2 after Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas opted to enter the filly in the Preakness. She drew post position No. 4.

Early Voting is the 7-2 second choice after skipping the Derby. Trainer Chad Brown targeted the Preakness for Early Voting, who drew the No. 5 post position.

While Taiba and Messier aren't in the Preakness, there is a Bob Baffert presence in Armagnac, a late entry whom the two-time Triple Crown winning trainer transferred to Tim Yakteen. Baffert is serving a suspension in Kentucky for medication violations and would not have been allowed to saddle any horses in the Preakness. No. 7 Armagnac is 12-1.

Added to the field at the extra cost of $150,000, No. 2 Creative Minister is 10-1. No. 9 Skippylongstocking is 20-1, Doug O'Neill-trained No. 6 Happy Jack is 30-1 and longshot No. 3 Fenwick is 50-1.

“I think there’s three or four horses to outrun in here, personally, and I’m way behind them,” Fenwick trainer Kevin McKathan said. “Steve’s horse (Epicenter) is obviously the bullet going in. Tami Bobo’s horse, Simplifcation, runs hard every time and then Wayne’s filly, she’s special, so you have to outrun her. And the rest of them, they’re there and we’ve got to put up with them.”

Beyond Rich Strike, a handful of other horses expected to run in the Preakness were removed from the field before the draw.

Un Ojo, the one-eyed gelding whose bruised foot kept him out of the Derby, was taken out of consideration Monday after the injury flared up. Trainer Ricky Courville reported veterinarians looked Un Ojo over and said, “He's not 100 percent.”

Brown's Zandon was also a possibility for the Preakness but now may also skip the June 11 Belmont with eyes on the Travers Stakes this summer at Saratoga.

Epicenter is bathed after his timed workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) Credit: Grace Ramey

Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, leads Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, and Zandon (10), with Flavien Prat aboard, down the straightaway to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey