Epstein guards to skirt jail time in deal with prosecutors

The deal would need to be approved by a judge, which could come as soon as next week.

Prosecutors alleged that Noel and Thomas sat at their desks just 15 feet from Epstein's cell, shopped online for furniture and motorcycles, and walked around the unit's common area instead of making required rounds every 30 minutes.

During one two-hour period, both appeared to have been asleep, according to the indictment filed against them.

Both officers who were guarding Epstein were working overtime because of staffing shortages. One of the guards, who did not primarily work as a correctional officer, was working a fifth straight day of overtime. The other guard was working mandatory overtime, meaning a second eight-hour shift of the day.

Before they were arrested, both officers had declined a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Epstein's death and the revelation that he was able to kill himself while behind bars at one of the most secure jails in America was a major embarrassment for the Bureau of Prisons and cast a spotlight on the agency, which has also been besieged by serious misconduct in recent years.

Staffing shortages at the agency are so severe that guards often work overtime day after day or are forced to work mandatory double shifts. Violence leads to regular lockdowns at federal prison compounds across the U.S. And a congressional report released in 2019 found that “bad behavior is ignored or covered up on a regular basis.”

The falsification of records has been a problem throughout the federal prison system. Union officials have long argued that the reduction of staff is putting both guards and inmates in danger, but they’ve faced an uphill battle getting attention.

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2019, file photo Tova Noel, center in yellow blouse, a federal jail guard responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself, leaves federal court in New York. The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Epstein the night he killed himself, Noel and Michael Thomas, have admitted they falsified records but will skirt any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors, authorities said Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle