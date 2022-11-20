Equatorial Guinea leader poised to extend 43 years in power

Despite its oil and gas riches, Equatorial Guinea has a dramatic gap between its privileged ruling class and much of the population, which lives mainly on subsistence farming.

Obiang seized power in a 1979 coup, overthrowing the country's first president since independence from Spain in 1968. For the first years of his rule, Obiang headed a military dictatorship. He then oversaw a three-year transition to multiparty democracy that ended in 1993.

Since then, though, the robustness of the country’s democratic institutions has been undermined by the president’s eyebrow-raising election wins: After earning 99 percent of the vote in 1989, when the country was still a one-party state, he dipped only marginally to 97.8 percent in 1996, 97.1 percent in 2002, 95.7 percent in 2009 and 93.7% percent in 2016.

Critics say Obiang has built a system of corruption unmatched in Africa, forsaking an extraordinary opportunity to lift his country’s people out of poverty when oil deposits inflated the country’s gross domestic product by more than 5,000 percent.

Human rights groups say the regime also has resorted to intimidation, torture and execution, going so far as to hunt down opponents and alleged coup-plotters in other countries and forcibly return them to Equatorial Guinea, where they were sentenced to death.

Obiang's son, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, known as Teodorin, has come to embody the regime’s excesses, purchasing everything from logging firms to a rap label to Michael Jackson memorabilia even as his father promoted him up the ranks to second vice president and observers speculated he was being groomed for succession.

A French court last year upheld Teodorin's conviction for money laundering and embezzling millions of dollars in public money. The French court handed him a three-year suspended sentence, fined him 30 million euros and ordered property in France worth tens of millions of euros seized.