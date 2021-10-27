Erdogan, Biden to discuss Turkey's F-35 ouster in Glasgow

He said: “We have a 1.4 billion payment regarding the F-35s. We need to discuss how the repayment plan will be.”

Erdogan’s comments came days after the Turkish leader stepped back from a threat to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western nations over their support for a jailed activist, defusing a potential diplomatic crisis.

The envoys last week called for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been in a Turkish prison for four years awaiting trial on charges that many view as unfounded.

The crisis was averted after the embassies stated that they comply with Article 41 of the Vienna Convention, which outlines diplomats’ duties to respect the laws of the host state and not to interfere in internal affairs.

Erdogan denied that he had taken a step back in the crisis.

“I am on the offensive. There is no back-stepping in my book,” he said.