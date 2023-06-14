Erdogan says no change in Turkey's stance on Sweden's NATO membership

Turkey’s government accuses Sweden of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt.

A series of separate demonstrations in Stockholm, including a protest by an anti-Islam activist who burned the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy, also angered Turkish officials.

Speaking in Sweden's parliament, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the Ankara meeting “very important.” Kristersson reiterated that his government had done what it promised in an agreement last year that was intended to secure Turkey's ratification of the country's NATO membership.

However, Erdogan remained unsatisfied. He said he told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg last week, "If you expect us to respond to Sweden's expectations, first of all, Sweden must destroy what this terrorist organization has done." He was referring to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, a group that has waged a separatist insurgency in Turkey.

Erdogan said that pro-Kurdish and anti-NATO rallies also took place in Stockholm while he was holding talks with Stoltenberg in Istanbul.

NATO requires the unanimous approval of all existing members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have not yet ratified Sweden’s request to join. Erdogan said he planned to attend the July summit in Lithuania unless “extraordinary” circumstances arise.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after meeting with Stoltenberg that it was “time to welcome Sweden” into the alliance, arguing that Stockholm had “an important and I think very appropriate process on its accession to address appropriate concerns of other allies.”

Stoltenberg said: “We all of course look forward to welcoming Sweden as a member of the alliance as soon as possible.”

Sweden has amended its constitution and strengthened its anti-terror laws since it applied to join NATO just over a year ago. This week, the Swedish government also decided to extradite a Turkish citizen resident in Sweden who was convicted for drug offenses in Turkey in 2013.

It was not immediately clear if the man, who was not identified publicly, was among the main individuals for whom Turkey sought extradition.

Sweden and Finland applied to become NATO members in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of nonalignment.