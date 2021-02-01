Erdogan says Turkey needs new constitution

“If we reach a common understanding ... with our partners, we could take action for a new constitution in the period ahead,” he said.

In 2018, Turkey transitioned from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system that concentrated most powers in the hands of the president. The transition came following a referendum that amended several articles of the 1982 Constitution.

Separately, Erdogan also said Turkey was building a microsatellite launching facility that would soon begin sending Turkish and foreign satellites.

“God willing, at a not so distant date, we will be launching into space the satellites of our country and those of our friends from our own facility,” he said.